Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Crossroads Christian Academy, Ill. 41, Landmark Christian 7

Franklin Middletown Christian 46, Calumet Christian, Ind. 0

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division VI=

Region 23=

First Round=

Bellaire 54, Galion Northmor 27

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

