Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 94, Sheffield Brookside 71

Berlin Hiland 77, Detroit Country Day, Mich. 50

Bowling Green 62, Bryan 50

Can. Cent. Cath. 62, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55

Carey 52, Attica Seneca E. 43

Cin. Aiken 80, Dublin Coffman 68

Cin. Clark Montessori 53, Cin. Christian 33

Cin. Taft 66, Day. Stivers 55

Cin. Winton Woods 40, Clayton Northmont 39, OT

Columbus Grove 66, Continental 26

Convoy Crestview 78, Hicksville 33

Defiance Tinora 44, Archbold 41

Delphos St John's 89, Van Wert Lincolnview 58

Edgerton 68, W. Unity Hilltop 32

Findlay 57, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53

Genoa 74, LaGrange Keystone 69

Gibsonburg 73, Kansas Lakota 58

Hamilton Ross 69, Mt. Orab Western Brown 60

Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Kalida 45

Howard E. Knox 60, Marion Elgin 28

Huron 57, Norwalk 39

Jackson 44, Waverly 39

Johnstown 74, Jeromesville Hillsdale 73

Lakeside Danbury 71, Tol. Waite 67

Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Washington C.H. 46

Liberty Center 74, Sherwood Fairview 48

Lima Senior 84, Lima Shawnee 60

Lynchburg-Clay 57, Lees Creek E. Clinton 42

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 68, Arcadia 64

Minster 58, Smithville 50, OT

New Carlisle Tecumseh 75, Richwood N. Union 59

Newcomerstown 58, Bowerston Conotton Valley 51

Oak Hill 48, Albany Alexander 42

Painesville Harvey 63, Eastlake North 60

Rittman 70, Navarre Fairless 63

Seaman N. Adams 60, New Hope Christian 49

Shelby 55, Ontario 46

Spencerville 62, New Knoxville 44

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 56, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 51

Spring. Shawnee 37, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35

Sycamore Mohawk 58, Bucyrus 29

Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Castalia Margaretta 50

Toledo St John's Jesuit 83, Sunbury Big Walnut 52

Uhrichsville Claymont 59, Magnolia Sandy Valley 52

Versailles 51, Russia 28

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 52, Carlisle 45

W. Jefferson 64, Jamestown Greeneview 55

Wapakoneta 54, Greenville 40

Warsaw River View 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 41

Waynesville 61, Bishop Fenwick 46

Westerville N. 77, Cle. St Ignatius 59

Willard 64, Clyde 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

