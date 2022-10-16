Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 48, Akron Garfield 0
Bellaire 8, Belmont Union Local 7
Cle. St. Ignatius 24, Cin. St. Xavier 21
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 31, Cin. La Salle 21
Hunting Valley University 39, Warrensville Hts. 8
Lakewood St. Edward 6, Cin. Moeller 0
Maple Hts. 36, Shaker Hts. 21
Morenci, Mich. 60, Sandusky St. Mary 16
Steubenville 28, Youngs. Mooney 7
Tekonsha, Mich. 30, Holgate 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
‘Blink’ lights festival in Cincinnati continues through weekend
2
Kroger buys Albertsons in $24.6B deal: Will it lead to lower prices?
3
Area homes beginning to sit on market longer, reflecting interest rate...
4
Report: How Jason Osborne’s tenure as Miami’ University’s provost came...
5
Miami University alumni return to TV’s ‘Shark Tank’ in episode airing...