Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Franklin Middletown Christian 34, Grand Valley Christian Homeschool, Mich. 12
Landmark Christian 42, Calumet Christian, Ind. 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Lakota hires interim leader of Pupil Personnel Services
2
Sen. Vance visits Springfield base, praises mission and economic impact
3
New Carlisle Toys and Games to close at the end of month
4
Monroe’s Prime BBQ Smokehouse adds to its menu, plans Dayton location
5
Woman pleads guilty to Monroe nail salon bombing attempt