Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Franklin Middletown Christian 34, Grand Valley Christian Homeschool, Mich. 12

Landmark Christian 42, Calumet Christian, Ind. 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

