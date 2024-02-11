Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belmont Union Local 58, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 48

Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 47, Tol. St. Francis 30

Chardon 90, Kirtland 88

Delphos St John's 82, Day. Dunbar 51

Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Warren JFK 61

Lorain Clearview 72, Cle. Max Hayes 48

Lyndhurst Brush 59, Tol. Start 34

Mt. Vernon 56, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 43

Rocky River Lutheran W. 77, Lima Sr. 49

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. def. Portsmouth Notre Dame, forfeit

Shelby 59, Findlay 53

St Clairsville 78, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 51, Wauseon 49

