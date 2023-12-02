Saturday's Scores

BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
3 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Conneaut 55, Cle. Horizon Science 52

Grand River Academy 50, Andrews Osborne Academy 30

Lancaster 49, S. Point 46

Lexington 87, Clyde 52

Parma Hts. Holy Name 84, Painesville Riverside 61

Portsmouth W. 72, Jackson 70

Westerville Cent. 86, Thomas Worthington 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

