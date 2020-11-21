Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cambridge 36, Byesville Meadowbrook 16
Danville 88, Coshocton 44
Massillon Perry 59, Navarre Fairless 52
Piketon 36, Latham Western 19
W. Jefferson 46, Heath 37
Wooster Triway 50, Dalton 42
Tip-Off Classic=
Felicity-Franklin 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chillicothe Unioto vs. Washington C.H., ppd.
Cortland Lakeview vs. Youngs. East, ccd.
Hubbard vs. Leetonia, ccd.
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Vanlue, ppd.
Navarre Fairless vs. Alliance, ppd.
Rocky River vs. Mayfield, ccd.
Sidney Fairlawn vs. Covington, ppd.
Wooster vs. Massillon, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/