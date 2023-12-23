Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Stewart Federal Hocking 35

Bloom-Carroll 56, Burton Berkshire 19

Bryan 42, Lima Bath 23

Bucyrus Wynford 55, Bucyrus 46

Centerville 59, Bishop Hartley 27

Cin. Mt. Healthy 43, Hamilton Ross 25

Columbus Grove 51, Delphos St. John's 36

Geneva 53, Chardon 46

Greenwich S. Cent. 65, Norwalk St. Paul 17

Haviland Wayne Trace 45, Ottoville 34

Hillsboro 44, Greenfield McClain 42

Jackson 59, Chillicothe 42

Madison 45, Macedonia Nordonia 36

Martins Ferry 75, Shadyside 28

McComb 65, Ft. Jennings 47

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 39, Carey 34

Napoleon 40, Archbold 34

Steubenville 57, Dover 34

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 37, E. Can. 33

Union City Mississinawa Valley 68, Ansonia 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

