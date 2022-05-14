Saturday's Scores

BreakingNews
At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
By by The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division II

East Liverpool 10, Lisbon Beaver 0

McArthur Vinton County 3, Circleville Logan Elm 2

Millersburg W. Holmes 20, Zanesville Maysville 2

Warsaw River View 12, Minerva 8

Wintersville Indian Creek 13, Uhrichsville Claymont 10

Division IV
Region 15

Bainbridge Paint Valley 6, Beaver Eastern 0

Berlin Hiland 25, Beallsville 0

Caldwell 5, Strasburg-Franklin 0

Malvern 10, Zanesville Rosecrans 4

New Matamoras Frontier 5, Hannibal River 2

Peebles 10, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Portsmouth Clay 9, Crown City S. Gallia 5

Portsmouth Notre Dame 10, New Boston Glenwood 0

Sarasville Shenandoah 4, Woodsfield Monroe Central 2

Stuebenville Cath. Cent. vs. Bowerstown Conotton Valley, suspd. resumes May 16, 6:00 PM

Shadyside 3, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Totonto 16, Bridgeport 0

Waterford 10, Latham Western 0

