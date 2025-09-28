Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
5 hours ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 37, Akr. Firestone 0

Akr. Garfield 36, Akr. North 0

Athens 44, Vincent Warren 7

Cin. NW 36, Cin. Mt Healthy 12

Cin. Taft 39, Cin. Withrow 0

Crestline 48, Manchester 12

Hunting Valley University 29, Gates Mills Gilmour 22

Lima Cent. Cath. 31, Bluffton 21

Southington Chalker 42, Stryker 0

St. Edward (OH) 57, Bishop McNamara, Md. 19

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 51, Belpre 18

W. Unity Hilltop 39, Erie-Mason, Mich. 6

West Union 38, Foxfire 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

