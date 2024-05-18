Saturday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division II
Region 6
Ontario 4, Clyde 2
Upper Sandusky 3, Galion 1
Division III
Region 10
Milan Edison 7, Collins Western Reserve 0
Division IV
Region 15
Leesburg Fairfield 4, Ironton St. Joseph 2
S. Webster 10, Waterfod 0
Reedsville Eastern 3, Glouster Trimble 2
