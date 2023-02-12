X
Dark Mode Toggle

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 72, Van Wert Lincolnview 59

Burton Berkshire 46, Kirtland 42

Cols. Northland 60, Cols. Africentric 58

Defiance 75, Lima Bath 38

Dover 28, Morgantown, W.Va. 20

Hannibal River 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
People pack Spooky Nook Sports for first large tournament in facility
2
Fairfield Twp. woman caught on doorbell camera warning family of house...
3
Oxford’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens
4
SW Ohio a hotbed for legal sports gambling in January; Kentuckians...
5
Ex-Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ wants new trial, says state...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top