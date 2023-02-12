Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 72, Van Wert Lincolnview 59
Burton Berkshire 46, Kirtland 42
Cols. Northland 60, Cols. Africentric 58
Defiance 75, Lima Bath 38
Dover 28, Morgantown, W.Va. 20
Hannibal River 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 33
