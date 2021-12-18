Hamburger icon
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Gates Mills Hawken 55

Bishop Ready 62, Byesville Meadowbrook 40

Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Painesville Harvey 58, OT

Howard E. Knox 61, Granville Christian 47

Lorain Clearview 59, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 46

Upper Sandusky 53, Bucyrus 29

Utica 59, Newark Cath. 38

Worthington Christian 58, Whitehall-Yearling 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

