Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Garfield Hts. 52, Cle. Hts. 42

Region 2=

Akr. Hoban 58, Macedonia Nordonia 44

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Lyndhurst Brush 43

Lakewood St. Edward 67, Medina 60

Stow-Munroe Falls 38, Massillon Jackson 37

Region 3=

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Delaware Hayes 39

Newark 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 48

Pickerington Cent. 55, Hilliard Bradley 43

Region 4=

Centerville 63, Cin. Anderson 39

Cin. Elder 53, Kettering Fairmont 44

Cin. Princeton 57, Cin. Moeller 36

Division II=

Region 5=

Gates Mills Gilmour 74, Youngs. Ursuline 68

Youngs. Chaney High School 44, Canfield 36

Region 6=

Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Akr. East 45

Sandusky 75, Lexington 67

Region 7=

Bishop Ready 61, Cols. Eastmoor 47

Bishop Watterson 62, Caledonia River Valley 54

Division III=

Region 10=

Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 49

Ottawa-Glandorf 78, Spencerville 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

