Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Heritage Christian, Ind. 41
Cin. Woodward 75, Indpls Tindley, Ind. 60
Cle. Benedictine 62, E. Cle. Shaw 53
Georgetown 66, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
