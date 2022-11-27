dayton-daily-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Heritage Christian, Ind. 41

Cin. Woodward 75, Indpls Tindley, Ind. 60

Cle. Benedictine 62, E. Cle. Shaw 53

Georgetown 66, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark County deputies think man killed was struck by vehicle
2
Deeper look: Amazon workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
3
Man shot near Holiday in the City events in Springfield
4
Middletown man charged in thefts of multiple city and township...
5
McCrabb: Charity football game touches lives in Butler County, Dayton
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top