Saturday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA State Final=
Division I=
Lewis Center Olentangy 3, W. Chester Lakota W. 1
Springboro 5, Perrysburg 1
Division III=
Newark Licking Valley 1, Hunting Valley University 0
Division VII=
Minster 8, Newark Cath. 0
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division V=
St. Paris Graham 4, Lynchburg-Clay 1
Division VI=
Berlin Hiland 4, Sherwood Fairview 2
Hartville Lake Center Christian 10, Bloomdale Elmwood 1
Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com
