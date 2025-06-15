Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division I=

Lewis Center Olentangy 3, W. Chester Lakota W. 1

Springboro 5, Perrysburg 1

Division III=

Newark Licking Valley 1, Hunting Valley University 0

Division VII=

Minster 8, Newark Cath. 0

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division V=

St. Paris Graham 4, Lynchburg-Clay 1

Division VI=

Berlin Hiland 4, Sherwood Fairview 2

Hartville Lake Center Christian 10, Bloomdale Elmwood 1

___

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

