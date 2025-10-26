Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 45, Akr. North 0

Akr. Ellet 12, Akr. Firestone 6, OT

Cin. Aiken 30, Cin. Hughes 28, OT

Cin. College Prep. 58, Day. Stivers 0

Independence 28, Garfield Hts. Trinity 21

Kennedy Catholic High School, Pa. 40, Sebring McKinley 26

Massillon Washington 21, Can. McKinley 14

Mentor Lake Cath. 21, Chardon NDCL 14

St Bernard-Elmwood Place def. Lockland, forfeit

Tol. Start 42, Tol. Woodward 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

