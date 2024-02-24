Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 8=
Bishop Fenwick 47, Cin. Hughes 21
Cin. McNicholas 75, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 64
Division IV=
Region 16=
Ft. Loramie 45, Day. Miami Valley 38
OTHER=
Madison 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
