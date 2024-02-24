Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 8=

Bishop Fenwick 47, Cin. Hughes 21

Cin. McNicholas 75, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 64

Division IV=

Region 16=

Ft. Loramie 45, Day. Miami Valley 38

OTHER=

Madison 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Ohio Republican U.S. Senate primary debate to happen at Miami...
2
Woman found dead in Great Miami River in Hamilton identified as Dayton...
3
13-year-old shot in St. Clair Twp. tells deputies it was an accident
4
Twin brothers from Hamilton win top prize on TV game show
5
Monroe to seek tax issue for new high school
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top