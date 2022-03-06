Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Regional Final=

Division I=

Mason 43, Mt. Notre Dame 41

Massillon Jackson 38, Cle. St. Joseph 34

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 38, Tol. Start 35

Division III=

Apple Creek Waynedale 44, Warrensville Hts. 43

Belmont Union Local 69, Proctorville Fairland 67

Cin. Purcell Marian 68, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Division IV=

Cin. Country Day 54, New Madison Tri-Village 44

New Knoxville 49, Tol. Christian 43

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 48, Dalton 32

Waterford 40, Glouster Trimble 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield looking to move forward with construction of new fire...
2
Land of Illusion contests federal lawsuit dismissal
3
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
4
Medical helicopter called to crash between motorcycle, car in Clark...
5
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top