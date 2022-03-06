Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Regional Final=
Division I=
Mason 43, Mt. Notre Dame 41
Massillon Jackson 38, Cle. St. Joseph 34
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 38, Tol. Start 35
Division III=
Apple Creek Waynedale 44, Warrensville Hts. 43
Belmont Union Local 69, Proctorville Fairland 67
Cin. Purcell Marian 68, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41
Division IV=
Cin. Country Day 54, New Madison Tri-Village 44
New Knoxville 49, Tol. Christian 43
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 48, Dalton 32
Waterford 40, Glouster Trimble 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
