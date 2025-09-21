Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 28, Hunting Valley University 6
Alliance Marlington 45, Warren JFK 40
Beaver Eastern 41, Racine Southern 6
Cin. Taft 51, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Ft. Recovery 41, Delphos St John's 0
Manchester 48, Vanlue 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 45, Shadyside 7
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 48, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
