Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division V=

Region 17=

Kirtland 38, Canfield S. Range 15

Region 18=

Ottawa-Glandorf 37, Elyria Cath. 6

Region 19=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Wheelersburg 17

Region 20=

Versailles 28, Camden Preble Shawnee 0

Division VI=

Region 21=

New Middletown Spring. 43, Mogadore 27

Region 22=

Carey 31, Liberty Center 7

Region 24=

Coldwater 49, Harrod Allen E. 7

Division VII=

Region 25=

Warren JFK 20, Dalton 13, OT

Region 28=

Maria Stein Marion Local 27, St. Henry 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

