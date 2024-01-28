Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 52, Akr. Coventry 45

Beaver 86, Bellaire 56

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 64, Dominion Academy 30

Cambridge 64, Wintersville Indian Creek 48

Canfield 63, Salem 27

Cin. Aiken 64, E. Central, Ind. 61

Cin. Western Hills 56, Cols. Linden-McKinley 54

Coldwater 49, Van Wert 34

Cols. Beechcroft 73, Cle. Hts. 68, OT

Cols. KIPP 47, Cols. Horizon 37

Columbia Station Columbia 51, Lorain Clearview 48

Coshocton 82, Philo 55

East Dayton Christian School 49, Sidney Christian Academy 22

Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Cols. Mifflin 43

Linsly, W.Va. 47, Kettering Alter 42

Martins Ferry 59, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49

Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 55, Ohio Valley Christian 42

Morral Ridgedale 69, Groveport Madison Christian 43

St Clairsville 84, Belmont Union Local 77

Wellington 55, Oberlin 34

Youngs. Chaney High School 64, Youngs. Liberty 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

