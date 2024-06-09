Saturday's Scores

OHSAA Baseball Championships
|State Semfinal
Division III
Millbury Lake 4, Minford 0
Heath 4, Apple Creek Waynedale 3
Division IV
Fort Recovery 3, Jeromesville Hillsdale 1
Berlin Hiland 2, Russia 0
In Other News
1
At least 5 Wawa stores to open SW Ohio by mid-2025 with more to come
2
Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club to present Flying Circus Airshow
3
Ohio Historical Marker will honor Sully Jaymes, Springfield activist...
4
Wawa breaks ground on Ohio’s first location with many more to come
5
Minivan driver in Northwestern school bus crash files appeal, asks for...