Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Saunders Jr. carries Cincinnati past Tennessee Tech 76-67

news
1 hour ago
Mike Saunders Jr. had 15 points off the bench to lift Cincinnati to a 76-67 win over Tennessee Tech. Mamoudou Diarra led the Golden Eagles with 15 points

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Saunders Jr. had 15 points off the bench to lift Cincinnati to a 76-67 win over Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night.

Mika Adams-Woods had 11 points for Cincinnati (10-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jeremiah Davenport added 11 points and seven rebounds.

David DeJulius, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup led the Bearcats, had two points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

Mamoudou Diarra had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (3-10). Kenny White Jr. added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Dayton man indicted for allegedly exposing himself in Warren County...
2
Springfield man who died in fiery crash was a ‘genuine person’
3
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
4
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
5
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top