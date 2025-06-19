Schneeman hits 3-run homer power the Guardians past Verlander and the Giants, 4-2

Cleveland Guardians' Daniel Schneemann runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Cleveland Guardians' Daniel Schneemann runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Daniel Schneeman hit a three-run home run to keep Justin Verlander winless in a San Francisco uniform, powering the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-2 victory over the Giants on Wednesday night.

Verlander (0-4) allowed four runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings after being activated off the Injured List earlier in the day. The nine-time All-Star gave up seven hits and had six strikeouts in his first start since May 18.

Kyle Manzardo doubled twice and Jose Ramirez added an RBI-single to help the Guardians clinch their first series win in San Francisco since 2005. Heliot Ramos homered for the Giants.

Schneeman’s home run, his first since May 27, came on an 0-2 fastball from Verlander in the fourth. Carlos Santana reached on a fielding error by second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald and Lane Thomas singled before Schneeman’s homer.

Logan Allen (5-4) gave up two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings to get the win for the Guardians.

Matt Festa and Tim Herrin each retired three batters, Cade Smith set down two and Emmanuel Clase got Patrick Bailey to strike out looking in the ninth for his 16th save.

Key moment

After the Giants’ Mike Yastrzemski drew a one-out walk in the seventh then advanced to second on a balk by Cade Smith, Smith worked out of the jam and retired Patrick Bailey and Ramos on consecutive swinging strikeouts.

Key stat

The Giants got their leadoff hitter on base in four innings and failed to score each time.

Up next

Giants ace RHP Logan Webb (6-5, 2.58 ERA) was set to face Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.89) in the series finale Thursday.

San Francisco Giants' starting pitcher Justin Verlander follows through in 1st inning against Cleveland Guardians during MLB game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

San Francisco Giants' Rafael Devers backs away from an inside pitch before walking in 4th inning against Cleveland Guardians during MLB game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

