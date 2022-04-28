School board member censured for 'typo' linking to porn site

Boddy was elected in November on a platform opposing the teaching of mask mandates, critical race theory, Black Lives Matter and the 1619 Project, the New York Times Magazine issue which centers on slavery in American history and was subsequently published as a book.

“The way the terms inclusion, diversity, equity, and tolerance are used on social media and in our schools is dividing our children into groups of oppressed and oppressors,” Boddy said on her website.

Boddy has repeatedly clashed with Lakota Local School Board President Lynda O'Connor since taking office in January. O'Connor said Wednesday that even if the pornography website was posted accidentally, Boddy had demonstrated “gross negligence” and “reckless conduct.”

O'Connor accused Boddy of having made “disrespectful and unprofessional comments” to district officials and board members.