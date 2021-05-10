School board official resigns after denying systemic racism

“I obviously realize that my comments touched on some extremely sensitive issues and I want to be able to have a dialogue … and I want to listen to what other people have to say,” Huddle said. “I have heard from many people who have expressed their support and those who don’t.”

Huddle will be replaced by the current president-elect, Robert M. Heard Sr., a member of the Cleveland board of education.

“This is a time to come together,” Heard said. “We know that one of the advantages for public school students is the opportunity to meet people who are not like them — an experience that pays dividends long after high school. I look forward to building on OSBA’s successes, including being a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

It is not immediately clear if Huddle resigned from his position as president or from the OSBA as a whole.