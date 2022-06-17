School reaches settlement in principal's discrimination case

In a complaint filed in federal court, former Groveport Madison High School assistant principal Amon-Ra Dobbins alleged racial discrimination and retaliation against him by the Groveport Madison Local School District in central Ohio.

He had raised racial bias concerns about school officials enforcing a prohibition on students arriving to school wearing durags on their heads while other dress code violations were ignored, according to the complaint. He alleged that he was subsequently disciplined and then not employed by the district for the following school year because of retaliation.