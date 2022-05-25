Schwindel hits 2 homers, Cubs power past Reds 11-4

Alfonso Rivas drove in two runs in the third with his first career triple to put the Cubs ahead 5-2.

Schwindel went deep against Mahle again in the Cubs' five-run fifth, his sixth homer this season. Andrelton Simmons added a two-run single later in the inning. Mahle was charged with a season-worst eight runs in four-plus innings.

WHAT A RELIEF

With the Reds trailing 10-3 in the ninth, shortstop Matt Reynolds made his second appearance on the mound. He allowed one run on one hit and hit two batters. Reynolds last pitched on May 4, allowing two hits in 1/3 of an inning in an 18-4 loss at Milwaukee.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Schwindel started at designated hitter after Yan Gomes was scratched with left oblique soreness. ... C Willson Contreras was not placed on the injured list Tuesday, which was the last day the Cubs could backdate the move. Contreras is day-to-day with right hamstring tightness.

Reds: 2B Jonathan India's hamstring was examined on Monday and it is not fully healed. It could be up to two weeks before he plays again.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-4, 4.89 ERA) is looking to rebound after allowing a career high-tying four homers on Friday against Arizona. RHP Luis Castillo (0-2, 4.60) will make his fourth start since beginning the season on the IL with a right shoulder strain.

___

