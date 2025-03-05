Breaking: UD will not renew contracts for 45 employees, eliminates 20 additional positions

Scott scores 16 off the bench, Akron downs Toledo 96-87

Shammah Scott scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead the Akron Zips past the Toledo Rockets 96-87 on Tuesday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Shammah Scott scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Mid-American Conference champion Akron past Toledo 96-87 on Tuesday.

Scott also had five assists for the Zips (24-6, 16-1). Tavari Johnson shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Nate Johnson shot 2 of 10 from the field and went 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Sam Lewis led the way for the Rockets (16-14, 9-8) with 23 points. Javan Simmons added 22 points and six rebounds for Toledo. Sonny Wilson had 16 points and three steals.

Both teams next play Friday in regular-season finales. Akron hosts Buffalo and Toledo plays Ohio at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown names new city manager
2
Hamilton considers expanding tattoo and body art zoning
3
Clark State, nonprofit team up to offer military spouses free IT...
4
Ohio lawmakers: Property tax reform means school funding reform
5
Thefts, larceny remain Hamilton top crimes