Scruggs lifts Xavier past Tennessee Tech 79-48

news | 3 hours ago
Paul Scruggs registered 14 points and nine assists as Xavier routed Tennessee Tech 79-48

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Scruggs had 14 points and nine assists as Xavier routed Tennessee Tech 79-48 on Wednesday night.

Zach Freemantle had 14 points for Xavier (5-0), which earned its fifth straight win to start the season. KyKy Tandy added 10 points.

Kenny White Jr. had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (0-3). Austin Harvell added nine rebounds.

