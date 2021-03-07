Search of river resumes for bodies of 2 missing children

Her 42-year-old boyfriend, James Hamilton,, was also indicted on 15 counts, including abuse of a corpse, evidence tampering and child endangerment. Butler County court records didn’t list attorneys for the jailed couple.

Authorities say the boy’s two siblings have been removed from the Middletown home.

Nylo Lattimore is the son of 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore, who is believed to have been killed on or about Dec. 5 in her apartment in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati. Her body was found about a week later near a downtown Cincinnati bridge. The county coroner said she died of stab wounds.

Nylo Lattimore's body hasn't been recovered despite a search of 180 miles of the Ohio river by police and volunteers. Police say the child’s blood was found on a blanket recovered with his mother’s body and his stroller was found in the river nearby.

Hamilton County prosecutors earlier announced a death penalty indictment against 21-year-old Desean Brown, who is charged with two counts of aggravated murder as well as abuse of a corpse and evidence-tampering. He earlier pleaded not guilty earlier to charges in the case.