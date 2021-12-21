Hamburger icon
Sears carries Ohio over South Carolina Upstate 85-70

news
1 hour ago
Mark Sears had a career-high 33 points as Ohio topped South Carolina Upstate 85-70

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had a career-high 33 points as Ohio beat South Carolina Upstate 85-70 on Tuesday.

Sears made all 10 of his foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Jason Carter had 12 points for Ohio (9-2), which won its fourth consecutive game. Ben Vander Plas added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ben Roderick had 11 points.

Bryson Mozone had 18 points for the Spartans (3-9). Jordan Gainey added 14 points. Khydarius Smith had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

