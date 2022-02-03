Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Sears scores 20 to lift Ohio past Eastern Michigan 81-68

news
54 minutes ago
Mark Sears had 20 points as Ohio got past Eastern Michigan 81-68

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had 20 points as Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 81-68 on Thursday.

Ben Roderick had 19 points for Ohio (18-3, 9-1 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Jason Carter added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Ben Vander Plas had 15 points.

Nathan Scott had 16 points for the Eagles (8-13, 3-7). Bryce McBride added 14 points and Mo Njie had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Clark County commissioner won’t seek re-election
2
Rivertown Brewery in Monroe announces permanent closure, cites pandemic
3
Airports announce flight cancellations as monster storm hits region
4
Springboro woman killed in crash that closed busy Middletown road
5
Bengals: NFL says no to Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top