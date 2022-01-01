Sears scores 21 to carry Ohio past W. Michigan 59-47

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Mark Sears had 21 points as Ohio defeated Western Michigan 59-47 on Saturday.
Jason Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds for Ohio (10-2, 1-0 Mid-American Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Ben Vander Plas added seven rebounds. Ben Roderick had seven rebounds.
Lamar Norman Jr. had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (4-9, 0-2). Markeese Hastings added 14 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
In Other News
1
Flights to and from Dayton, Cincinnati airports being canceled; weather
2
Clark County’s first baby of 2022 welcomed at midnight
3
How the UC Bearcats football team got to this historic game in the...
4
Esther’s Law allows family monitoring of nursing home patients...
5
Wittenberg to start spring semester with remote learning due to rise in