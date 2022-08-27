dayton-daily-news logo
Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 3 of series

By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 2-0

Cleveland Guardians (66-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (68-57, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-11, 4.43 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-5, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -182, Guardians +154; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 2-0 in a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Seattle is 34-27 at home and 68-57 overall. The Mariners have a 32-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland has a 66-57 record overall and a 34-33 record in road games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .252, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Saturday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 47 extra base hits (22 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs). Mitch Haniger is 11-for-42 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Amed Rosario has 22 doubles, seven triples and eight home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .243 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (calf), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

