Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Guardians Saturday

By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians (0-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (1-0)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-0); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Mariners pitching staff averaged 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.8 runs per game in the 2022 season.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Guardians pitching staff put up a 3.46 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Mariners: Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

