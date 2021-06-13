Seattle visits Cleveland, aims to build on Kikuchi's strong showing

The Indians are 16-12 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a collective batting average of .225 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with an average of .280.

The Mariners are 14-21 on the road. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .283 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the team with an OBP of .341.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-4. James Karinchak earned his third victory and Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Paul Sewald took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 30 extra base hits and is batting .280.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 65 hits and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .280 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mariners: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.