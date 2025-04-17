Seattle's Cal Raleigh reaches 100 career HRs by going deep twice at Cincinnati

The 28-year-old Raleigh continued his power surge since signing a $105 million, six-year deal on March 27 that could keep him with the franchise for the rest of this decade. He has seven homers through 18 games this season.

Raleigh hit his first homer in the fifth inning from the left side off the plate off Reds right-hander Nick Martinez. Batting from the right side in the seventh, he went deep off lefty Taylor Rogers.

The Gold Glove catcher reached 100 homers in 482 games, second-fastest in franchise history behind Alex Rodriguez at 470 games. Jim Presley (622), Alvin Davis (634) and Ken Griffey Jr. (640) round out the top five.

Raleigh homered from both sides of the plate for the fourth time in his career, which ranks third for a catcher in MLB history. Former Yankees star Jorge Posada did it eight times, and Todd Hundley accomplished the feat five times.

Raleigh hit 34 homers and drove in 100 runs last season.

