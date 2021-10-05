Self-proclaimed Jedi, Robinson impresses with goals and flip

“I talked with him, and it wasn’t an easy conversation,” Berhalter said. “I explained to him that he’s going to come in and make an impact off the bench. We wanted George to start the game. I thought he had an outstanding game against Canada. But I talked to him about his role in this game and how we’re going to bring him in to make an impact, and he did.”

Robinson was raised in Liverpool, which his accent quickly reveals. His father, Marlon, was born in England, grew up in White Plains, New York, and was on Duke’s soccer team from 1981-84.

Antonee joined Everton’s youth academy when he was 11, his development slowed by a broken left knee patella in 2014 and right knee microfracture surgery in 2015.

On loan to Bolton, he made his professional debut in the League Cup on Aug. 9, 2017. He transferred to Fulham for 2020-21, making his Premier League debut and playing alongside American central defender Tim Ream. He impressed in his first U.S. appearance, against Bolivia in May 2018, setting up Tim Weah's goal on a night Josh Sargent also debuted.

Berhalter used 22 players in the first three qualifiers, including 21 who got starts. Only Adams and central defender Miles Robinson played every minute.

It’s not yet clear whether Robinson can travel to Panama for Sunday’s game or will be blocked by British government travel restrictions that would require a quarantine when returning to England. The U.S. player pool at left back is not deep — Dest has been better on the right, Sam Vines isn’t in camp and Berhalter has said it’s too soon to call in Joe Scally, an 18-year-old who has been shifted to the left side and played 90 minutes in all seven Bundesliga matches this season for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

“We have a deep enough squad to rotate guys, to get guys on the field without a drop-off in quality,” midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “We got to embrace the challenge. We have to embrace the travel conditions, the short rest and get on with it.”

Robinson scored his first Fulham goal against Birmingham in the League Cup on Aug. 24. The Cottagers wound up getting relegated last season, and Robinson found himself on a team battling for promotion — Fulham is fifth after 11 matches — rather than scrapping to avoid relegation.

“It is definitely a shift in mentality,” he said. “The expectations on us, with the squad we have, are obviously to go straight back up. ... It’s a nice feeling going into a game, feeling that everyone’s confident that we can win. And it’s a similar token here when we come to the States, it’s we’re expected to qualify, we’re expected to be one of the better teams. At the same time, I feel like they’re the games that motivate all the other teams. All the other CONCACAF teams that are qualifying with us right now, they’re going to be looking at games against us and thinking: ‘This is our moment to prove what a good team we are.’”

After playing the Reggae Boyz in Auston, the U.S. is at Panama on Sunday, then meets Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio.

Caption United States' Antonee Robinson celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Honduras during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

