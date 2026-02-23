Sellers and Providence host Xavier

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Xavier after Jaylin Sellers scored 21 points in Providence's 71-68 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Friars have gone 9-5 at home. Providence is the Big East leader with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 8.4.

The Musketeers are 5-11 against Big East opponents. Xavier has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Providence is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.9% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier averages 78.1 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 84.7 Providence gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big East play. Xavier won the last meeting 97-84 on Jan. 10. Malik Moore scored 23 points to help lead the Musketeers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Friars. Stefan Vaaks is averaging 18.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games.

Filip Borovicanin is averaging 9.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Musketeers. Tre Carroll is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 83.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 80.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.