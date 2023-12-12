BreakingNews
Ex-Bethel High teacher sentenced for forging signature of parent

Semi-trailer driver dies after rig crashes into 2 others at Indiana toll plaza

A 73-year-old semi-trailer driver has been killed after his truck barreled into two others at a toll plaza in northeastern Indiana
5 minutes ago
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A 73-year-old semi-trailer driver has been killed after his truck barreled into two others at a toll plaza in northeastern Indiana.

Edwin Bottelman of Greeley, Iowa, was pulling a bulk tank trailer eastbound on Interstates 80/90 about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday when his truck crashed into a box trailer, state police said.

His truck then rear-ended another semi-trailer stopped in line at a different toll booth. The passenger compartment of his truck ran beneath the second trailer. Bottelman died at the scene.

Police said his truck was going fast and showed no signs of slowing or braking as it approached the plaza in Steuben County, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) west of the Ohio state line.

Investigators suspect Bottelman may have suffered a medical problem which could have made him lose control, police said.

The 38-year-old driver of the first semi-trailer struck was not injured. The 35-year-old driver of the second was hospitalized with minor injuries.

