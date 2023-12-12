Semi-trailer driver dies after rig crashes into 2 others at Indiana toll plaza

His truck then rear-ended another semi-trailer stopped in line at a different toll booth. The passenger compartment of his truck ran beneath the second trailer. Bottelman died at the scene.

Police said his truck was going fast and showed no signs of slowing or braking as it approached the plaza in Steuben County, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) west of the Ohio state line.

Investigators suspect Bottelman may have suffered a medical problem which could have made him lose control, police said.

The 38-year-old driver of the first semi-trailer struck was not injured. The 35-year-old driver of the second was hospitalized with minor injuries.