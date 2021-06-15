Senate plan would probe assets of Ohio food stamp recipients

A “train wreck of epic proportions,” Kelsey Bergfeld of the Center for Community Solutions said last week.

“It will force low-income Ohioans to choose between having food and owning a car to get to work, or saving money to prepare for an emergency,” she said.

Under current law, income is the only test for receiving food stamps. Ohioans making 130% of the poverty level, or about $2,350 a month for a family of three, are eligible.

The asset test was not included in the House version of the state's two-year, $75 billion budget, which House lawmakers approved in April. A bipartisan conference committee ironing out differences between the Senate and House version of the budget was scheduled to begin work Tuesday afternoon.