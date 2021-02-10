X

Senate president questions DeWine's distracted driving plan

Terry Dawson, right, the son-in-law of a woman killed by a distracted driver in central Ohio on Christmas Eve 2017, describes how that accident has affected his family and made holidays much harder, at a news conference also attended by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine said he wants distracted driving made a primary offense and promised a legislative proposal soon. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Ohio Republican Senate President Matt Huffman is expressing doubts about a proposal by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine to make distracted driving reason enough to pull someone over

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s push to crack down on distracted driving is already facing bumps in the road.

Senate President Matt Huffman on Wednesday voiced concerns that the proposal — which would allow police to ticket adults for holding electronic devices at the wheel — could impinge on freedom.

Huffman, a Lima Republican, said he was also worried about municipalities using such a law to generate revenue through ticket writing.

“I’m very concerned about the liberty aspect of an additional reason for law enforcement to be able to stop somebody,” Huffman said.

DeWine wants the distracted violation to be a primary offense — meaning police wouldn't need another reason such as speeding to pull drivers over — and he’s including the change in his transportation budget.

DeWine's proposal would address such activities as writing, sending or looking at texts, watching or recording photos or videos, or livestreaming while handling an electronic device, among other activities. The governor backed similar legislation last year that failed to become law.

Exemptions would include using a phone to place an emergency call or using hands-free functions to talk on the phone or dictate texts.

Colonel Richard Fanbro, Superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, discusses patrol efforts to reduce distracted driving accidents during the holidays, at a news conference promoting safe holiday driving and also attended by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Fanbro said distracted driving is unsafe and irresponsible and can have devastating results for families of people injured or killed in distracted driving accidents. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Jack Marchbanks, right, the Ohio Transportation Department director, reflects on the damage caused by distracted driving in the state, at a news conference promoting safe holiday driving and also attended by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine said he wants distracted driving made a primary offense and promised a legislative proposal soon. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

