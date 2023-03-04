Senators look to keep win streak going, host the Blue Jackets

Columbus is 20-36-6 overall and 7-17-4 on the road. The Blue Jackets have conceded 228 goals while scoring 160 for a -68 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Senators won the last matchup 4-0. Derick Brassard scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has scored 26 goals with 36 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Boone Jenner has 19 goals and 17 assists for the Blue Jackets. Eric Robinson has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 5.4 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Anton Forsberg: out (knees).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: out (oblique), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.