Severson breaks 3rd-period tie in the Blue Jackets' 3-2 win over the Predators

Damon Severson broke a tie with a snap shot from the point through traffic at 6:07 of the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Tuesday night to open a four-game homestand
1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Damon Severson broke a tie with a snap shot from the point through traffic at 6:07 of the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Tuesday night to open a four-game homestand.

Both teams played Monday night, with Columbus beating the Rangers 5-4 in overtime in New York, and Nashville falling 4-2 at home to Detroit.

Adam Fantilli and Sean Monahan also scored for Columbus, with Monahan tying it at 2 at 1:52 of the third with a short-handed goal. He also had a short-handed goal Monday in New York.

Jet Greaves made 20 saves for Columbus in 51:44, missing an 8:16 stretch of the first period because of concussion protocol after Nick Blankenburg caught him with an elbow on the side of the head on a rush. Elvis Merzlikins stopped both shots on faced before Greaves returned.

Filip Forsberg had a power-play goal for Nashville, and Ryan O’Reilly was credited with a goal in the second that a Columbus player put in. O’Reilly was cut below the eye taking a faceoff midway through the third.

Justus Annunen stopped 24 shots for the Predators.

Before the game, Nashville traded center Michael McCarron to Minnesota for a 2028 second-round pick.

Up next

Predators: Host Boston on Thursday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Florida on Thursday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhla

