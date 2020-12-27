Sexton scores 32 points, Cavs beat Pistons 128-119 in 2 OT

Detroit closed the third with a 14-0 run, capped by Grant’s 3-pointer from the team’s logo at midcourt, after the Cavs led by 11 earlier in the quarter.

The Pistons were ahead 101-93 with three-plus minutes left in regulation and allowed the Cavs to score the final eight points — five on Drummond's free throws — in the quarter to extend the game.

Rose helped the Pistons take a nine-point lead in overtime. He later lost opportunities to seal the victory with an unforced turnover while being guarded by Drummond with 13 seconds left and by losing the ball by dribbling it off Drummond's foot to give it back to the Cavs with 1.2 seconds left.

Cleveland, though, could not get a shot off after Love's inbounds pass was deflected at the end of the first overtime.

TIP-INS

Cavs: Forward Isaac Okoro, the No. 5 overall pick in this year, was 0 for 4 and scoreless in 42 minutes ... Cleveland was without Matthew Dellavedova due to a concussion, Dylan Windler, who broke his left hand in the season-opening win over Charlotte and 2019 first-round pick Kevin Porter Jr., who faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle.

Pistons: Team owner Tom Gores acknowledged the franchise is rebuilding with a revamped roster and he hopes fans are patient with the young team during a pregame news conference on a Zoom call. ... Detroit was allowed to have up to 250 spectators in the stands and there were about 100 family members of players and coaches, team employees and invited guests in attendance.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Piston: Play at Atlanta on Monday night.

___

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) passes the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, left, goes to the basket past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dante Exum, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya, left, is guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Detroit Pistons forward Mason Plumlee (24) takes a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright, left, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, left, goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson