Shaffelburg has goal and 2 assists, Toronto beats Cincinnati

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg had a goal and two assists in a 17-minute span in the second half to help Toronto FC beat Cincinnati 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Ifunanyachi Achara and Mark Delgado also scored for Toronto (5-15-7) in front of a crowd of only 5,110 fans at BMO Field.
Ronald Matarrita and Luciano Acosta scored for Cincinnati (4-14-8).
