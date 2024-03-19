Shane Bieber named opening-day starter for 5th consecutive season for Cleveland Guardians

The 28-year-old has shown an uptick in velocity, another sign he's healthy and returning to form. Bieber went 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA last season but was sidelined from mid-July until late September.

Bieber is 60-32 with a 3.27 ERA in 134 games since debuting with Cleveland in 2018. The right-hander won the Cy Young in the pandemic-shortened '20 season, when he led the majors in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

Bieber was selected All-Star Game MVP when Cleveland hosted in 2019.

He joins Corey Kluber and Stan Coveleski as the only pitchers in franchise history to start five consecutive openers.

The Guardians open March 28 in Oakland. The game will also be a homecoming for first-year Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt, who retired following the 2022 season with the Athletics.

