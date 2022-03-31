Shane Bieber to start Guardians' season opener in KC

The 26-year-old went 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA last season, but made only 16 starts because of the shoulder injury. He's back to 100% now, but Francona wanted to double check Bieber was set given the accelerated, abbreviated spring training due to the lockout.

“We just wanted to make sure that he was ready and if we needed to alter it, because the way we’re coming into the season isn’t the way guys pitched,” Francona said. “It’s just because it’s a short spring and we need to give them the best chance to be as ready as they can be.”